World Laos encourages use of electric vehicles The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce has rolled out measures to promote electric vehicles (EVs), a type of vehicle that uses clean energy and protects the environment.

World Myanmar's hot air balloon festival to resume after 3-year halt Myanmar's renowned hot air balloon festival in Taunggyi, Shan state will resume this year after being suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on September 25.

World Philippines seeks measures for cutting rice prices The Philippines is considering options other than a price ceiling to tackle high rice prices, the country’s National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has said.

World Indonesia holds potential to become world’s gas supplier Indonesia has the potential to become a country that has a strategic position to meet world gas needs, President of SPA for Asia Pacific Region ENI, Ciro Antonio Pagano, has said.