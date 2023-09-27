Indonesia, Japan develop new renewable energy
The Indonesian Government has established collaboration with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to develop new renewable energy, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on September 26.
Both sides discussed proposed activities for the Indonesia-Japan cooperation energy transition programme, particularly as a follow-up to the formation of a task force for the energy and infrastructure transition.
According to Hartarto, Indonesia has large reserves of raw materials that can be used as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) while Japan will provide the latest technology in developing this sector in Indonesia.
In a statement, Hartarto said Indonesia and Japan have agreed that the task force would connect Indonesian and Japanese stakeholders in accelerating the development of the energy transition and its supporting infrastructure.
Minister Hartarto and JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu also agreed on several cooperation activities that will be implemented immediately by the task force, including replacing steam power plants in Java to building a hydropower plant in Kalimantan, increasing the efficiency of geothermal power plants, increasing energy sources from green and blue ammonia, and cooperation on CCUS./.