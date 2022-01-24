Indonesia launches green finance taxonomy
Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has launched a green finance taxonomy – the guidelines for financiers wanting to invest in the country’s green economy.
Chairman of the Financial Service Authority (OJK) Wimboh Santoso (Source: Indonesia Stock Exchange)Jakarta (VNA) -
Launched on January 20, the taxonomy lays out the terms to determine how environmentally damaging a business's operations are in Indonesia.
The OJK classifies environmental damage into three tiers: green meaning the operations either protect or improve the environment, yellow meaning they do no significant harm and red meaning they are harmful.
OJK chairman Wimboh Santoso said this first version of the taxonomy covered 919 business sectors and subsectors, but the regulatory body aimed to eventually cover 2,733 sectors and subsectors listed under the Indonesia Standard Industrial Classification (KBLI).
With the launch, Indonesia has become the second country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after Malaysia to have such system./.