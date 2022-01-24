World Laos achieves vaccination target for 2021 The Lao Ministry of Health said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country has achieved good results last year.

World No more movement control order for Malaysia: PM Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the government’s assurance that there will be neither travel ban nor Movement Control Order (MCO) during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, one of the biggest holidays in Malaysia.

World Inflation in Laos reaches 5.3 percent in December 2021 The inflation rate in Laos in December was higher than any other months in 2021, climbing to 5.3 percent, directly impacting the cost of living in the country.

World Thailand's exports expand 17 percent in 2021 Thailand's exports rose by 24.2 percent year-on-year in December 2021, helping the country's growth in the year as a whole hit 17.1 percent, the highest in 11 years, reported the Bangkok Post.