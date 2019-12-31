A patrol in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced an application-based religious conflict early warning and response system in a bid to track any religious discordance in the community.

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Zainut Tauhid Saadi said the system, developed by the Jakarta Research and Development Agency, aims at providing accurate information about potential conflicts, given rampant hoax distribution that was easily spread and affected the public.

He said the system had been developed since 2018 based on data on religions during 2004-2007 and 2008-2015. It uses advanced technology on communications and information as well as the availability of the ministry’s apparatus across the archipelago.

The ministry’s employees in each region are tasked to observe the patterns of community life related to religions and upload valid information and data about potential religious conflicts to the application, he added./.