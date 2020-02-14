World Thai Senate passes 2020 budget bill The Thai Senate on February 14 approved the 2020 Budget Bill with 215 votes for and six abstentions.

World ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee convenes 11th meeting Head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN, Ambassador Tran Duc Binh attended the 11th meeting of the ASEAN – US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) in Jakarta on February 14.

World Thailand mulls over CPTPP participation Thai cabinet is expected to make a decision by April or May on whether Thailand will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

World First suspected COVID-19 infection case reported in Indonesia A 19-year-old university student from Sifnana village, Tanimbar Islands regency, Indonesia’s Maluku, has been quarantined after showing symptoms of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).