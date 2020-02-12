World EU, ASEAN agree to beef up cooperation The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to boost cooperation in the spheres of mutual interests during a meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on February 11.

World Indonesia to build two railways on Java island Indonesia will build two railways on Java island – the world’s most populous island under the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan signed by President Joko Widodo on January 20.

World 75 pct of Cambodian households access national power grid About 2.68 million Cambodian households, or 75 percent of the total, had access to the national power grid last year, the Khmer Times newspaper quoted the latest report by the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy as saying.