– The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) of Indonesia has warned of potential natural disasters such as floods, landslides and whirlwinds as the Southeast Asian country is entering the peak of the rainy season.Antara News on January 17 cited Mulyono Rahadi Prabowo who is in charge of meteorology at BMKG as saying weather conditions in the Indian Ocean indicate possible downpours with thunder and gusts.Heavy rains are forecast to occur in the next few days in areas including Riau, West Sumatra, South Sumatra, Bangka, Belitung, Lampung, Banten, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakrta, Kalimantan, South and East Sulawesi, Maluku and the Papua islands.Sea waves with a height of 2.5 to 4.0 metres are likely to occur in the coastal areas of Mentawai, Bengkulu, Enggano, Lampung, Indian Ocean, Sunda, South Java, Sumbawa, Bali, Lombok, South Alas, North Natuna, Kepupy Anambas, Makassar, Flores, Banda, Sangihe, Halmahera, Biak and the North Pacific Ocean.In 2018, Indonesia suffered several deadly natural disasters, including landslides in Suka Bumi, West Java, and Lombok. The earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi killed more than 6,600 people, while the tsunami triggered by the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano took the lives of at least 429 people, injured more than 1,459 others, and left 128 unaccounted for.-VNA