- The Indonesian government has arranged and prepared a lawsuit to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the US’s high anti-dumping tariff on bio-diesel imports from Indonesia, a senior trade official said.Director for Trade Security under the Indonesian Ministry of Trade Pradnyawati Pambagyo said on April 26 that Indonesian export companies have submitted the appeal to the US court and now the firms are waiting for the decision of the court.He stressed that the Indonesian Government and the companies are ready to seek justice to the highest level. The ministry will also file a lawsuit to the WTO if the court decision remains seriously harming Indonesia's bio-diesel shipments to the US.On April 9, the US International Trade Commission (USITC) increased the already steep anti-dumping tariff and countervailing duty on biodiesel imports from Indonesia from 126.97 to 341.38 percent, essentially making it almost impossible for the Indonesian bio-diesel product to enter the US market.Export of Indonesia's bio-diesel grew 47.31 percent on average from 2014 to 2016, according to the ministry.However, there is no more growth of bio-diesel export to the US due to the high anti-dumping tariff, it said.The Southeast Asia's biggest economy is the world's largest producer of crude palm oil with its palm oil plantation of 14.03 million hectares.On March 16, Indonesia won a bio-diesel dispute against the European Union at the World Trade Organisation, leading the EU’s abolishment of its anti-dumping tariff on Indonesian biodiesel export to the bloc.-VNA