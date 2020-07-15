World Indonesia to participate in ASEAN Online Sale Day 2020 Indonesia will participate in the ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) 2020, which is scheduled to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8.

World Indonesia lowers investment attraction target Indonesia has revised this year’s investment attraction target down to 817 trillion Rp (57.5 billion USD) from 886 trillion Rp due to COVID-19 impacts.

World COVID-19 wipes out nearly 5.9 bln USD of Indonesia’s tourism revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out around 85 trillion rupiah (5.87 billion USD) of Indonesia’s tourism revenue so far this year, forcing business associations to call on the government to provide a greater stimulus for the virus-battered industry.

World ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.