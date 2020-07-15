Indonesia posts trade surplus of 5.5 billion USD in H1
Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of 1.27 billion USD in June, with the export value of 12.03 billion USD and the import value of 10.76 billion USD, according to the Central Agency of Statistics.
Aerial view of containers, cranes and container ships at an industrial port in Indonesia(Photo: https://www.thejakartapost.com/)
“The country’s exports are growing in all sectors including agriculture, industry and mining. Hopefully, this would be a positive signal for the following months," the agency's head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a virtual press conference on July 15.
Indonesia's trade surplus during the first half of 2020 reached 5.5 billion USD, higher than that in the same period of 2019 with a deficit of 1.93 billion USD, he added.
Suhariyanto said that June's export performance was supported by oil and gas exports valued at 580 million USD, up 3.8 percent from that in the previous month, while the value of non-oil and non-gas exports amounted to 11.45 billion USD, an increase of 15.73 percent./.