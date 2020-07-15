Indonesia to participate in ASEAN Online Sale Day 2020
Indonesia will participate in the ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) 2020, which is scheduled to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8.
Minister Agus Suparmanto (Source: Antara)
Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto expressed his belief that the participation would bring in huge benefits, especially for small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Themed “A Click to prosperity”, the programme will enable local businesspeople to join e-commerce and cooperate to expand market shares of online trade products and services in the ASEAN and global markets, he added.
According to investment data of the ASEAN Secretariat, the bloc’s digital economy was estimated at 100 billion USD in 2019. The figure is expected to reach 300 billion USD in 2025.
