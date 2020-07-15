World Indonesia lowers investment attraction target Indonesia has revised this year’s investment attraction target down to 817 trillion Rp (57.5 billion USD) from 886 trillion Rp due to COVID-19 impacts.

World COVID-19 wipes out nearly 5.9 bln USD of Indonesia’s tourism revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out around 85 trillion rupiah (5.87 billion USD) of Indonesia’s tourism revenue so far this year, forcing business associations to call on the government to provide a greater stimulus for the virus-battered industry.

World ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

World Cambodia supports 170,000 workers in garment, tourism sectors Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that the government has transferred 40 USD per month to approximately 170,000 workers in the garment and tourism sectors, who suffered work suspension due to COVID-19.