Indonesia pushes for establishment of ASEAN research hub
The Indonesian government, through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), is pushing for the establishment of a research hub for researchers from the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Ahmad Najib Burhani, head of the BRIN's Social and Humanity Sciences Organisation, said on July 29 that a research hub could boost the friendly ties among countries in Southeast Asia and optimise the region's mobility potential to the fullest, towards turning ASEAN into the world's new science power.
He further elaborated that by establishing its own hub, ASEAN could emerge as a competitor for countries in Europe, America, and also Australia, which have been widely known as the world's science spearheads.
Burhani also expressed optimism that such a hub could help ASEAN become a centre for industry and science, boosting its capability of contributing to the world of science.
The proximity among ASEAN countries can make the Southeast Asian region the world's new power in the fields of science, economy, and others, he highlighted.
Furthermore, he also underlined ASEAN's huge population of approximately 670 million people, which is a strategic asset for the bloc.
ASEAN has rich biodiversity potential, which can be optimised if member countries collectively develop and conduct research on the potential, he added./.