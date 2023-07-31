World Typhoon Doksuri kills 25, makes 20 missing in Philippines The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on July 31 announced that the death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, and at least 20 others remain missing.

World Thailand warns of escalating cybercrime The Research Department of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has provided a stark warning about the escalating threat from cybercriminals.

World Philippines seeks rice supply boost Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on July 29 the country must boost its rice stocks and that he may seek a supply deal with India, worried about the potential impact of El Nino dry weather on the local harvest and about other suppliers.

World Thailand: Firework blast kills at least 10 A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the southern Thai province of Narathiwas on July 29 has killed at least 10 people and wounded about 120 others.