Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia will push for the establishment of a new global health agency during its presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said on January 20 at the virtual World Economic Forum.



Widodo said the agency would strengthen the world's health resilience and help make the global health system more inclusive and responsive to crises. Its task is to mobilise world health resources, including for financing health emergencies, purchasing vaccines, medicines and medical devices.



The president said it would help formulate standardised protocols for activities such as cross-border travel and work on boosting manufacturing capacity for medicines and medical equipment.



He called on the world's major economies to co-finance the initiative and reach an agreement during Indonesia's presidency of the G20 this year.



Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective./.