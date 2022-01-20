World Russia wants to strengthen relations with ASEAN members, deepen ties with Vietnam Russia sees good prospect in further deepening the win-win partnership with all members of the Association Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a written reply to queries by Vietnam News Agency's correspondents on the country's diplomatic orientations in 2022.

World Indonesia pushes for formation of new global health agency: President Indonesia will push for the establishment of a new global health agency during its presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said on January 20 at the virtual World Economic Forum.

World Singapore face rising COVID-19 cases The Singaporean Ministry of Health on January 21 informed that the number of COVID-19 cases began to increase sharply in recent days, from an average of 800 cases last week to nearly 1,500 cases on January 20, with community infections accounting for the majority.

World Australia, UK underline importance of maritime rights, freedom in East Sea Australian and UK foreign and defence ministers underscored the importance of countries being able to exercise their maritime rights and freedoms in the East Sea consistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight, at the annual ministerial consultations in 2022.