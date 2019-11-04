Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto (L) and Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (Photo: antaranews)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to speed up the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement, said the two countries’ ministers in the latest statement.



Besides, Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto and Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing discussed the development of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations and strategies to solve issues that still pose obstacles such as market access.



The two countries have set up six working groups on special economic zones on Batam, Bintan and Karimun islands, labour, investment, transportation, agribusiness, and tourism to complete the deal.



Singapore is now the biggest trading partner of Indonesia in Southeast Asia with two-way trade reaching 34.4 billion USD in 2018, up 16.61 percent against the previous year./.

VNA