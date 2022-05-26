World Vietnam calls for augmented efforts to protect civilians in conflicts Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang underscored the critical importance of protecting civilians in armed conflicts while addressing an annual open debate on the issue held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 25.

World Singapore's GDP may expand only 3-4 percent this year The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) of Singapore on May 25 predicted that the country's GDP growth this year may reach only 3-4 percent, lower than the previous forecast of 3-5 percent for this year.

World Vietnam co-chairs ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee’s meeting Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has co-chaired the 9th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC) with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to ASEAN Kwon Hee-seog.