World Malaysia’s economic growth slows down in Q3 Malaysia recorded a 4.4-percent expansion in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.9 percent in Q2.

World Canada conference discusses maintenance of peace in sea borders The maintenance of peace in sea border areas was the main topic at a conference in York University in Toronto, Canada, on November 15, during which participants highlighted issues related to security, future management principles and policies in oceans.

World Singapore fines Swiss banking giant UBS for deceptive trades Singapore has fined Swiss banking giant UBS 8 million USD after investigations showed its advisors deceived clients about prices for bonds and other financial products.

World Malaysia cracks down on loan sharks, financial scammers Malaysian police have arrested thousands of loan sharks and cracked down on financial scammers since 2010, said an official.