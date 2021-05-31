Indonesia to develop world’s largest green industrial area
Indonesia is developing the largest green industrial area in the world, in North Kalimantan, that has great potential in the development of renewable energy.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo revealed the plan during the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit held in the Republic of Korea in the form of a video conference on May 30.
“Indonesia has a vision to build a carbon market and will become the owner of the largest carbon stock in the world,” he stated.
“Indonesia has implemented a low-carbon development plan which is an integral part of the national mid-term development plan. Indonesia has also issued Job Creation Law as part of Indonesia’s commitment to ensure the economic and social progress of the community does not harm the environment,” the President explained.
He affirmed that the availability of financial support and technology transfer is the key to success for green development for carbon neutrality. To that end, Indonesia is open to investment and technology transfer.
The President went on to say that every country needs to strengthen concrete and sustainable cooperation that can be implemented immediately.
According to him, protectionism under the guise of environmental issues must be avoided. Environmental parameters must be clear, and be carried out in a fair and transparent manner./.