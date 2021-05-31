World Singapore, Malaysia enhance efforts to contain COVID-19 Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address Singaporeans on the country’s approach to tackling COVID-19 on May 31.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU hold dialogue on COVID-19 vaccines ASEAN and EU experts discussed the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the scaling up of vaccine manufacturing capacity and the possibilities and challenges of vaccine rollout, at the recent second EU-ASEAN Expert Dialogue on COVID-19 Vaccines.

World Vietnam – interesting potential market in Asia-Pacific: German economist Vietnam continues to be one of the most interesting potential markets in the Asian-Pacific region, together with India, economist Daniel Müller from the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) has said.