Indonesia to gradually shut down coal-fired power plants
Indonesia is gradually shutting down coal-fired power plants. (Photo: tempo.co)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said the government is gradually shutting down coal-fired power plants, and focusing on developing new and renewable energy.
At the Indonesia Investment Forum (IIF) 2021 held virtually by the Indonesian Embassy in London May 27, Luhut said global financial institutions are no longer willing to fund the development of fossil fuel power plants which trigger global warming.
One of the government’s new and renewable energy programmes include an integrated, green industrial area project that use hydropower plants, spanning 12,500 hectares in North Kalimantan.
The ground-breaking of the industrial estate was planned to kick off this year, he said, adding about 11,000 megawatts can be used.
The green industrial area is in line with the government’s target to achieve net-zero emission by 2060, he said.
The same day, the national electricity utility PLN announced its ambitious plan to retire coal-fired power plants in a phased move towards becoming carbon neutral.
Indonesia aims to have 23 percent of energy coming from renewable resources by 2025, up from 11 percent as of last year, but progress on renewable projects has been slow./.