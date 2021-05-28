World Laos reports one more death related COVID-19 The Health Ministry of Laos announced on May 28 that the country recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections and one more death related to the disease.

World Malaysia’s exports up 63 percent in April Malaysia's exports rose 63 percent year-on-year to 105.6 billion RM (25.54 billion USD) in April, driven by expansion in re-exports to major markets, including China and the US.

World Malaysia introduces Safe@Work initiative Malaysia detected 1,085 workplace COVID-19 outbreaks related to 129,322 new cases in just five months from January 25 to May 26.

World Indonesia to receive over 836 million USD for environmental protection The Indonesian government will receive loans and grants worth over 11.92 trillion rupiah (836.7 million USD) in total through the Environmental Fund Management Agency to finance different projects on green energy and environment, according to local authority.