Indonesia to hold meeting of G20 finance ministers, central bank governors
Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 members will gather for their first meeting this year in Jakarta from February 17-18 during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.
Jakarta (VNA) – Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 members will gather for their first meeting this year in Jakarta from February 17-18 during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.
According to Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia, high-profile topics to be discussed in this meeting will be about inflation, policy normalisation and digitalisation to help G20 members recover their economy from the pandemic situation.
The meeting will be held at the Jakarta Convention Centre and the Gelora Bung Karno sports stadium in central Jakarta.
It will be preceded by a meeting of finance ministry and central bank deputies from February 15-16.
Both of the meetings were initially scheduled to take place in Nusa Dua in Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali, but moved to Jakarta as the Indonesian authorities are sure that the capital city is much safer due to its high COVID-19 vaccination rate.
The meetings will take place both offline and virtually, Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said recently, reminding that they be held under tight health protocols and all participants be strongly required to follow the rule.
The Southeast Asia's largest economy on February 14 confirmed 36,501 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to over 4.844 million./.