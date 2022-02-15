World Malaysia’s population growth slows down Malaysia saw an average annual population growth rate of 1.7 percent during the ten years as of 2020, the slowest pace in half a century.

World Malaysia to grow 5.75 percent in 2022: IMF The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Malaysia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth will accelerate to about 5.75 percent in 2022.

World Indonesia raises tax revenue target for this year The Finance Ministry of Indonesia has raised its tax revenue target for 2022 to 9.3 - 9.5 percent of GDP, banking on the implementation of new tax regulations and continued economic recovery.

World Cambodia to resume trial of former opposition leader this week Cambodia is set to resume the trial of former opposition leader Kem Sokha on February 16 after postponement due to his lawyer reportedly contracting COVID-19.