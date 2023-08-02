World Malaysia’s labour market sees improvements Malaysia’s labour market continued to see improvements in 2022 with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.9 % and a higher employment rate, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Indonesia calls for cooperation in maintaining regional marine security Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on August 2 called on countries to strengthen marine cooperation and abide by international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

World Thailand aiming for 3 trillion THB in tourism revenue for 2024 Thailand's “non-smoke” industry is expected to generate up to 3 trillion THB in revenue in 2024, equivalent to the level of 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).