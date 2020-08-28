ASEAN Malaysia imposes tougher penalty for drink-driving The Malaysian Parliament recently passed the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020, which provides a heftier penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol.

World US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (internationally known as Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea.

World Thai Airways ready to carry foreign tourists Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is ready to arrange special direct charter flights from six countries and territories to Phuket under the government’s plan to revive the subdued tourism sector, said THAI acting president Chansin Treenuchagron on August 27.

World Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.