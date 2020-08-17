World Indonesia spends 3.8 trillion IDR to revise tourism industry The Indonesian government will allocate 3.8 trillion IDR (257 million USD) from its budget to revive the tourism sector through granting several incentives to tourism operators in the country.

World Japanese companies shift focus on Southeast Asia: JETRO More and more Japanese firms are expanding business in Southeast Asia and scaling down operations in China due to its escalating tensions with the US, according to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

World Indonesia’s foreign debts hit 408.6 bln USD Indonesia’s foreign debts in the second quarter of 2020 were recorded at 408.6 billion USD, consisting of debts of the public and private sectors, according to the Bank of Indonesia (BI).