Indonesia's National Police Chief General Listyo Prabowo delivers his remarks in IKN Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on December 21. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s National Police (Polri) is planning to gradually move 30,878 personnel to the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan province, according to National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.



The transfer of Polri personnel will be carried out in four stages, he added.



In the first stage, Polri will relocate 1,667 personnel to IKN, then 9,484 personnel, followed by 9,685 personnel for the third stage, and lastly, 9,678 personnel for the fourth stage, he said at the groundbreaking for the construction of the Nusantara Special Resort Police station on December 21.



According to Listyo, the construction of the National Police Headquarters in Nusantara is slated to commence next year. In addition, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing is constructing four buildings with a total of 1,680 apartments, designated for police personnel. This project is expected to be completed in November 2024.



From mid-2022, Indonesia has started building the new capital which is 2,000km northeast of Jakarta. Nusantara is designed as a green city, of which forests account for 65% of the area and is the first carbon neutral city in the country. The new capital is said to have world-class educational and medical facilities./.