Indonesia, UK discuss preparations for COP26 FACT dialogue
Representatives of Indonesia and the United Kingdom have met in Jakarta to discuss preparations for one of the series of events of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on November 1-12, 2021.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (right) receives COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma (left) in Jakarta on June 1. (Photo: Antara)
The meeting took place between Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma and COP26 Ambassador for Asia Pacific and South Asia Ken O’Flaherty. Their discussion focused on preparations for the Forest, Agriculture, and Commodity Trade (FACT) dialogue that will later serve as one of the series of the COP26 events.
Indonesia and the UK will co-chair the COP26 FACT dialogue that will bring together key nations exporting agricultural products and countries consuming these products to discuss ways to make this process greener and more sustainable.
Hartarto affirmed that Indonesia’s appointment as co-chair of the COP26 FACT dialogue serves as the British recognition of Indonesia's commitment to creating a sustainable agricultural sector, applying sustainable agriculture and commodity trade, as well as to strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of climate change.
As a co-chairman of the COP26 FACT dialog, Indonesia also remains committed to strengthening exchanges of views among participating countries.
"Indonesia needs to share vision and common understanding to bring us to a mutually beneficial and equitable partnership," he remarked.
Hartarto is optimistic that participating nations would benefit from the COP26 FACT dialogue as a means to find a common solution to the impact of climate change as well as to achieve various sustainable development goals.
The dialogue should not serve the interests of certain parties to launch black campaigns against several commodities, including palm oil, he cautioned. It should focus on discussions to find a solution to problems, especially pertaining to relations between buyers and producers of agro-forestry products, he stated.
The UK will host the COP26 this year along with Italy. They will chair a series of meetings held on the sidelines of the COP26./.