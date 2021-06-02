World Vietnam considered promising market for e-commerce: SCMP With a developing economy and a population of over 97 million in 2020, Vietnam is a promising market for e-commerce and that promise has only grown over the last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, said an article published by the South China Morning Post on June 1.

World Indonesia calls for appointment of ASEAN’s envoy on Myanmar Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to immediately appoint a special envoy on Myanmar, more than a month after the group agreed steps to try to solve resolve the political crisis in the country.

World Thailand fears COVID-19 risk from East, Laos boosts screening of arrivals The Thai Government is keeping an eye on a recent influx of people from Cambodia into its eastern border province of Sa Kaeo amid concern that many of them may be infected with COVID-19, while Laos plans to step up the screening of all people entering the country.

World Thailand’s cross-border trade up 26.7 percent in four months Thailand’s cross-border trade rose by 26.7 percent in the first four months of this year, raising its government's confidence that such trade will grow by 3-6 percent in 2021 after declining 1.7 percent last year.