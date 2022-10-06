World Lao association calls for efforts to boost garment sector The Association of the Lao Garment Industry (ALGI) has encouraged every village to have at least one shop stocked with clothes produced locally, aiming to reduce the import of the products and controlling the inflation rate of the country.

World Singapore makes biggest seizure of rhino horns Singaporean authorities on October 4 seized 20 pieces of rhino horns that were being smuggled through Singapore Changi Airport.

World Cambodia continues to well control COVID-19 pandemic Cambodia has continued to well control the COVID-19 pandemic as the country reported just two new community cases and one more recovery on October 5.