Indonesia urges G20 parliaments to address climate change
Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani has called on member parliaments of the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) to tackle climate change, which causes severe impacts across the globe.
Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani. (Photo: https://en.antaranews.com/)Jakarta (VNA) – Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani has called on member parliaments of the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) to tackle climate change, which causes severe impacts across the globe.
Addressing the Parliamentary Forum in the Context of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit (P20) meeting in Jakarta on October 5, Maharani warned that natural disasters, such as droughts and floods, have continued to occur with increasing frequency.
She said all parties must have a sense of urgency as now is the time to act to reduce global emissions, speed up the transition to renewable energy, and implement financial aid and technology transfer for developing countries.
The world needs to develop climate change mitigation centered on humans and that will have to start with developing awareness and commitment to preserving nature and the environment, she stressed.
The DPR has also taken real actions to support climate change mitigation and adaptation by strengthening sustainable development and the green economy, she stated.
P20 is a forum for parliamentary speakers and people's representatives from the G20 countries, which aims to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance and increase political support for international commitments.
Indonesia is holding the presidency of G20, and will host the G20 Summit in November this year./.