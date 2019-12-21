Indonesian comatose sailor brought ashore for treatment
Vietnam’s maritime search and rescue force on December 21 successfully brought an Indonesia sailor with coma and cerebral haemorrhage onboard a Greek vessel to a health station in the central province of Khanh Hoa for treatment.
The Indonesian sailor is rushed to Nha Trang city for further treatment (Source: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Vietnam’s maritime search and rescue force on December 21 successfully brought an Indonesia sailor with coma and cerebral haemorrhage on board a Greek vessel to a health station in the central province of Khanh Hoa for treatment.
On December 20 night, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received emergency information from the ship Nicos L that its crew member was comatose and showed cerebral haemorrhage.
The foreign ship, which was on its voyage from Brazil to China, asked for medical assistance to bring the Indonesian sailor ashore for emergency aid.
Upon receiving information, the MRCC asked Nicos L to provide first aid for the victim and head to Nha Trang city.
The centre mobilized the SAR 27-01 rescue ship and arranged a medical emergency team in Nha Trang port to rescue the sailor.
The victim was then rushed to Nha Trang city for further treatment./.