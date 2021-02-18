Indonesian President affirms no Cabinet reshuffle
Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Photo: AFP)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 17 affirmed that there will be no Cabinet reshuffle in a near future as the government is focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic combat.
In late 2020, the President inaugurated six ministers and five vice ministers of the Indonesia Onward Cabinet at the State Palace, according to Antara News.
The six ministers are Yaqut Cholil Khoumas as religious affairs minister; Budi Gunadi Sadikin as health minister; Tri Rismaharani as social affairs minister; Muhammad Lutfi as trade minister; Sakti Wahyu Trenggono as maritime affairs and fisheries minister; and Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno as tourism and creative economy minister/chief of the Tourism and Creative Economy Board.
They were appointed as ministers based on Presidential Decree No. 133/P/2020 dated December 23, 2020, on the replacement of several ministers of the Indonesia Onward Cabinet for the 2014-2024 term./.