World Thailand: Chon Buri tourism recovers as COVID-19 spread stalls Hard hit by the second wave of COVID-19 last month, Pattaya City and Ko Lan in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, have now been declared COVID-19 free and are ready to welcome tourists back to their natural attractions and beaches.

ASEAN Malaysia launches education TV channel Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on February 17 launched the special terrestrial Education TV channel DidikTV KPM, which can be viewed from 7am to midnight daily.

World Malaysia to promote digital economy Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin plans to launch the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) to further promote the crucial economic sector’s growth, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Economy Mustapa Mohamed.

World Cambodian Prime Minister allots more aid to border provinces Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has allotted an additional 1.5 billion riel (368,000 USD) to four provinces bordering Thailand for support of returning migrants in quarantine.