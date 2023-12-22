Indonesia’s 2024 economic outlook remains optimistic
With a strong foundation, Indonesia will generate optimism and demonstrate an ability to recover from many current global challenges, said participants at a December 22 seminar on the country’s 2024 economic prospects.
Jakarta (VNA) - With a strong foundation, Indonesia will generate optimism and demonstrate an ability to recover from many current global challenges, said participants at a December 22 seminar on the country’s 2024 economic prospects.
Speaking at the event, President Joko Widodo affirmed that Indonesia has been successful in handling and overcoming various crises, receiving high praise for its efforts in accelerating the economic recovery process.
With the current economic achievements, he expressed his optimism that Indonesia can turn challenges into opportunities, continuing to maintain its growth momentum and adaptive capacity.
Widodo said he remains bullish about the national economic outlook next year, based on the current economic progress, the stable political situation ahead of the 2024 elections and the close coordination between the government and the private sector.
In his opening remarks at the seminar, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that in the short term, the Indonesian economy, despite facing many negative risks, is expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.1% in 2023 and 5.2% the following year./.
Speaking at the event, President Joko Widodo affirmed that Indonesia has been successful in handling and overcoming various crises, receiving high praise for its efforts in accelerating the economic recovery process.
With the current economic achievements, he expressed his optimism that Indonesia can turn challenges into opportunities, continuing to maintain its growth momentum and adaptive capacity.
Widodo said he remains bullish about the national economic outlook next year, based on the current economic progress, the stable political situation ahead of the 2024 elections and the close coordination between the government and the private sector.
In his opening remarks at the seminar, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that in the short term, the Indonesian economy, despite facing many negative risks, is expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.1% in 2023 and 5.2% the following year./.