World Malaysia prioritises addressing energy needs Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has released its 2024-2026 Activity Outlook, outlining forecast activities which call for greater collaboration with oil and gas service and equipment (OGSE) providers to ensure energy demand is met while ramping up its clean energy initiatives.

World Indonesia considers lifting lobster larvae export ban Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry is seeking to resume lobster larvae exports to countries willing to make investments in aquaculture cultivation in the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand promotes AI application The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry of Thailand has outlined its “quick wins AI & cloud policy” to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and support domestic AI technology providers.