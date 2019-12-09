World Thailand supports SMEs to expand overseas The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) have agreed to launch new measures for Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to encourage them to expand overseas.

World Singapore looks to become first “green” palm oil country Singapore is promoting a strategy of environmentally friendly palm oil production, aiming to become a the world's first country to only use sustainable palm oil.

World Malaysia reports first polio case since 1992 Malaysia reported the first case of polio in almost three decades, according to the country's health ministry.

World Thailand works to attract more Vietnamese tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to tap second-tier cities and provinces in Vietnam to bring in more first-time visitors to the country.