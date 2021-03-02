Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupts again
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 3km (1.86 miles) on March 2, in its first big eruption since August last year.
Mount Sinabung's activity has increased since August last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at second highest level.
No casualties were reported as authorities had earlier urged people to stay at least 3km from the crater.
Indonesia straddles the "Pacific ring of fire" with nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010. An eruption in 2014 left 16 people dead, and one in 2016 killed seven./.
