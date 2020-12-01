Residents of Lembata in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara watch the eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok (Source: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province forced more than 4,400 people to flee on November 30, said the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

The volcano in the southernmost province spewed a column of ash and smoke as high as 4,000 meters into the sky on November 29.

Local authorities had to temporarily close Wunopitu airport while flights were advised to steer clear of the area. There has been no report on injuries or damage caused by the eruption.

BNPB spokesperson Raditya Jati called on locals to wear face masks or protective gear in a bid to protect their eyes and skin from harm.

People are also advised to watch out for possible lava flows.

The most recent eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok was in 2017.

Indonesia is home to about 130 active volcanoes due to its position on the Ring of Fire, a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

In late 2018, Anak Krakatau, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands, erupted and caused an underwater landslide that unleashed a tsunami, killing more than 400 people./.