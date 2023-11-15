Videos Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period.

Business Walmart plans to expand purchase of Vietnamese goods Walmart, the renowned retail giant based in the US, expects to turn Vietnam into a goods supply centre of Asia, Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, for Walmart, has told Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Int’l industrial machinery, equipment, technology expo kicks off in HCM City The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Ho Chi Minh City (VINAMAC EXPO 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7 on November 15.

Business Bac Giang moves to attract more investment from RoK Defining industry as the main driving force for development, the northern province of Bac Giang has stepped up promotion to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), including capital from the Republic of Korea (RoK).