Injured fisherman receives urgent care on Truong Sa island
The medical station of Sinh Ton island, Truong Sa (Spratly) district in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa recently provided urgent care for an injured fisherman, according to the command of Naval Region 4.
Ngo Van Hai, 46, had his left hand stuck in an ice grinder while in the area around 45 nautical miles from the island at 8:30 am on November 19. He was then taken to Sinh Ton island for emergency care.
Military doctors on the island said Hai got an extensor tendon injury, while the back of his hand was crumpled and the carpal bones broken.
After getting the emergency care, he has been in stable condition and will stay at the medical station for further examination and treatment./.