Business Forum spotlights green export promotion to keep up with global trend The Vietnam Export Forum 2023 took place in Hanoi on November 24 with a focus on green export promotion to meet the growing green consumption trend in the world.

Business Logistics forum to be held in early December The 2023 Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF) will take place in Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 1 and 2, expected to gather about 500 public leaders and officials as well as some 2,000 businessmen and scholars.

Business Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.

Business Great potential for Vietnamese goods to enter Africa, Middle East An online workshop discussing measures to further promote the export of potential products to Africa and the Middle East was held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on November 23.