Innovative startup products, services on show in HCM City
Innovative startup products and services are being showcased at an exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24.
At the opening ceremony on November 24 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Innovative startup products and services are being showcased at an exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24.
The exhibition, held from November 23 to 25 by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the HCM City People’s Committee, is part of the national festival for innovative startups (TECHFEST) and the Week of HCM City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship (WHISE) 2023.
It features nearly 200 booths displaying products and services of startup companies and projects, along with business matching activities to boost their connectivity with startup ecosystems in Vietnam and the region.
The exhibition also shares startup stories and ways for developing a startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem and fostering development cooperation in the startup community.
Discussions and workshops are also organised during which experts, businesses, startups, and local officials look into development strategies of innovative startups.
TECHFEST and WHISE 2023 have been taking place with over 40 events in HCM City throughout October and November. Themed “Unleashing the potential of national resources – Empowering Vietnam’s innovative startup ecosystem for global integration”, the events are expected to bring about chances for connecting financial resources and partners, developing domestic and foreign markets, and sharing knowledge with startup founders to help companies optimise resources and develop.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)HCM City is said to have the best innovative startup ecosystem in Vietnam. It ranks 114th among the 1,000 global cities with dynamic ecosystems and third in ASEAN in terms of ecosystem value with an economic impact of up to 5.22 billion USD.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said the city always supports and provides optimal conditions for businesses and startups to grow. It is working to provide assistance in capital and market access, technology and human resources, create a favourable and transparent business climate with healthy competition, and improve public awareness of the importance of startup and innovation.
He expressed his hope that companies, startups, and young people will choose HCM City as the destination for them to start their businesses and get rich./.