Politics Meeting marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties A meeting was held in Khammouane province of Laos on October 28 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

Politics NA Standing Committee reviews feedback on two draft laws The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee looked into feedback on two draft laws at a meeting in Hanoi on October 29.

Politics Vietnam making utmost efforts to tackle IUU fishing: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh affirmed Vietnam’s all-out efforts to fight and eradicate illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing while meeting with an inspection delegation of the European Commission (EC) in Hanoi on October 28.

Politics Steering Commitee on overseas citizen protection set up The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on October 28 held a ceremony to announce a decision on the establishment its Steering Committee for the protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad.