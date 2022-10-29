Institute contributes to boosting mutual understanding between Vietnam, Argentina
The Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) marked its 25th anniversary (December 18, 1997-2022) at a ceremony in Buenos Aires on October 28.
Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh presents a certificate of merit of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) to the ICAV in recognition of its contributions to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
In her remarks, ICAV Chairwoman Poldi María Sosa reviewed operations of the institute over the past years, saying its diverse activities are intended to promote the history, culture and achievements of Vietnam, thereby contributing to the enhancement of understanding between the two countries.
Apart from photo and painting exhibitions, talks and film screening, the institute has organised trips to Vietnam for many delegations, including university lecturers, doctors, engineers and artists, among others.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh lauded diverse activities organised by the ICAV even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he said, have helped to deepen the traditional relationship between the two countries’ people.
He urged the institute to raise more practical initiatives to intensify exchanges between the two countries and promote the image of Vietnam in Argentina.
On this occasion, the diplomat presented a certificate of merit of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) to the ICAV in recognition of its contributions to Vietnam./.