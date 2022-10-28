Business Hanoi: toy market bustling ahead of Halloween The toy market ahead of the Halloween festival in Hanoi is becoming more bustling after two quiet years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam’s export to America growing thanks to CPTPP: seminar Vietnam’s export to America has made impressive growth after the three-year implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), heard a seminar held by the Industry and Trade Magazine on October 27.

Business Vietnam forecast to be fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over next decade The fastest growing market for centi-millionaires, who boast 100 million USD or more in investable assets, over the next decade is forecast to be Vietnam, according to The Centi-Millionaire Report.

Business Kien Giang province’s aquaculture output increases The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang hopes to harvest at least 86,000 tonnes of aquatic products from aquaculture from now through year end to take the output for the year to 315,000 tonnes.