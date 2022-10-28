Algerian province wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam in different fields
The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).
The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria holds a photo exhibition and trade fair, introducing Vietnamese products and goods to Algerian people. (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).
Larkem made the statement at a working session with the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria on October 27.
The CCIR representative also emphasised that, in July, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued a new investment law with many changes in regulations and incentives for investment in priority sectors, including agriculture, mining, healthcare, remote services, and tourism, in order to attract foreign investment.
Hoang Duc Nhuan, Commercial Counsellor of Vietnam in Algeria, introduced to Algerian firms Vietnam’s economic potential and key exports, as well as the two nations’ trade and investment ties.
On this occasion, Vietnamese farm produce exporter Rong Dong Duong met with local businesses and introduced its products such as peppercorns, coffee, and turmeric powder. According to CCIR data, the spice market in this North African country is relatively large with an import volume of more than 30,000 tonnes of spices per year.
While in Constantine, the Vietnamese delegation also visited an international exhibition of food and packaging industry products./.