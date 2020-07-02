Institute for development of circular economy set up in HCM City
The Vietnam National University, HCM City held a ceremony on July 2 to announce the establishment of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) - the first of its kind in the country.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam National University, HCM City held a ceremony on July 2 to announce the establishment of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) - the first of its kind in the country.
Addressing the ceremony, Associate Professor Dr Huynh Thanh Dat, director of the university, said the institute will promote scientific research and innovation, focusing on scientific-technological solutions and policies for developing a circular economy in Vietnam on the foundation of an enterprise-government-university ecosystem.
ICED is to become a leading centre in the country and the region, developing a circular economy connecting Vietnam and the world.
It will also serve as a centre of technology transfer and solutions and policy consultancy on sustainable development for the Government, businesses, and the local community.
According to its director, Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Hong Quan, ICED will open up cooperative opportunities for stakeholders to promote the operation of a circular economy, creating social and economic benefits via properly using resources and energy and contributing to protecting the environment.
Within the framework of the ceremony, ICED signed cooperation agreements with the Nutifood Group, VinaCapital, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment, the HCM City Development Research Institute, and the Vietnam packaging recycling coalition./.
Addressing the ceremony, Associate Professor Dr Huynh Thanh Dat, director of the university, said the institute will promote scientific research and innovation, focusing on scientific-technological solutions and policies for developing a circular economy in Vietnam on the foundation of an enterprise-government-university ecosystem.
ICED is to become a leading centre in the country and the region, developing a circular economy connecting Vietnam and the world.
It will also serve as a centre of technology transfer and solutions and policy consultancy on sustainable development for the Government, businesses, and the local community.
According to its director, Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Hong Quan, ICED will open up cooperative opportunities for stakeholders to promote the operation of a circular economy, creating social and economic benefits via properly using resources and energy and contributing to protecting the environment.
Within the framework of the ceremony, ICED signed cooperation agreements with the Nutifood Group, VinaCapital, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment, the HCM City Development Research Institute, and the Vietnam packaging recycling coalition./.