Society More than 1,000 AO victims in Dong Nai receive free health checks Over 1,000 victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in the southern province of Dong Nai received free health checks and consultations from July 1 to 2, at a total cost of over 1 billion VND (43,458 USD).

Society Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri on July 1.