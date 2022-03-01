The General Statistics Office reported that the majority of international holiday-makers arrived in Vietnam by air, accounting for more than 87 percent of the total foreign arrivals.



In February alone, the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increased by over 49 percent month-on-month, and more than 196 percent compared to the same period last year.



The positive results were attributed to Vietnam’s pilot roadmap for re-opening its door to foreign tourists, and the resumption of international air routes.



The tourism industry is implementing the second phase of a pilot programme on welcoming international visitors, while making necessary preparations to fully open tourism activities from March 15.



This year, the sector is expected to serve 65 million holiday-makers, including 5 million foreigners./.

VNA