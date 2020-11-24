World Singapore’s economy further recovers The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) of Singapore on November 23 narrowed its forecast contraction to between 6 percent and 6.5 percent in 2020, from 5 percent to 7 percent before, as GDP improved in the third quarter.

World Singapore enhances funding in RMB for banks The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on November 23 announced funding of up to 25 billion RMB (5.11 billion USD) for banks in Singapore.

World Malaysia begins construction of Singapore-Johor RTS Link Malaysia began construction of a Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project between Singapore and Johor state with a groundbreaking ceremony at Bukit Chagarn station on November 22.

World India, Singapore, Thailand kick off trilateral maritime drill India, Singapore, and Thailand are conducting a trilateral naval exercise, called SITMEX-20, in the Andaman Sea on November 22 and 23, aiming to strengthen cooperation in combat and share experience.