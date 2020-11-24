International cooperation vital to terrorism fight: Vietnamese diplomat
New York (VNA) – Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, stressed the significance of regional and international cooperation to root out terrorism and prevent conflicts, while attending the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s online meeting on counter-terrorism on November 23.
The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam roundly condemns terrorism in all of its forms and manifestation as well as commits to fully implementing the UNSC’s resolutions on terrorism prevention, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).
He said regional and international collaboration should be promoted to develop the economy as well as enhance communities’ ability to deal with dangers of extreme violence and terrorism popularisation.
Anh asked the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (Committee 1373), 1267/1989/2253 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Quaida Sanctions Committee, and committee on prevention of proliferation of WMD (Committee 1540) to enhance information sharing and technical support for countries to carry out the UNSC’s resolutions, and give timely support to the nations to respond to emerging challenges in counter-terrorism and prevention of proliferation of the weapons.
Other UNSC members expressed their concern over the terrorist groups like ISIL, Al-Qaeda and Da’esh who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase their operation in conflict regions.
They spoke highly of the sound coordination among the committees, saying they should work more to support competent sides realise the UNSC’s resolutions.
The UNSC’s committees were set up to support the implementation of its resolutions. Non-permanent members take charge of the committees’ chairmanship. Currently, Tunisia is playing the role as the Chairman of Committee 1373, and Indonesia Chairman of Committee 1267 and 1540. Vietnam is holding the chairmanship of the UNSC’s South Sudan Sanctions Committee, the Labanon Sanctions Committee, and Informal Working Group on International Tribunals./.