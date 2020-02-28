Mathew Moore from the USCDC (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said Vietnam has worked out measures and learned from experience to make appropriate adjustments during the process of fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.As the epidemic is entering a new period, Vietnam is planning new measures and hopes to get advices from the WHO and the USCDC, he said.He also shared Vietnam’s experience in mobilising and arranging forces to fight against the epidemic.With the spirit of “always ready to cope with the worst scenario”, Vietnam hopes the WHO and the USCDC will continue accompanying the country in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, he said./.