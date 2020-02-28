International organisations hail Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) spoke highly of Vietnam’s performance in preventing and combating the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) at a working session with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam in Hanoi on February 28.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
Chief representative of the WHO in Vietnam Kidong Park said the control of COVID-19 around the globe is encountering an array of difficulties.
He asked Vietnam to share experience in implementing quarantine, prevention, and treatment of the epidemic with the international community.
Chief representative of the WHO in Vietnam Kidong Park (Photo: VNA)
The WHO highly appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s efforts and measures, especially in building scenarios to cope with the epidemic in any circumstances.
Meanwhile, Mathew Moore from the USCDC, hailed the Vietnamese Government’s quick, firm and effective actions against COVID-19.
With the engagement of authorities from central to local levels, Vietnam has recorded only 16 infection cases so far and all have been cured. This showed Vietnam’s efforts and efficiency, contributing to the global fight against the epidemic, he said.
He asked Vietnam to continue sharing information and experience with the international community, including its coronavirus genome.
The US will continue to work closely with Vietnamese agencies in responding to epidemics, he said.
Mathew Moore from the USCDC (Photo: VNA)
For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said Vietnam has worked out measures and learned from experience to make appropriate adjustments during the process of fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.
As the epidemic is entering a new period, Vietnam is planning new measures and hopes to get advices from the WHO and the USCDC, he said.
He also shared Vietnam’s experience in mobilising and arranging forces to fight against the epidemic.
With the spirit of “always ready to cope with the worst scenario”, Vietnam hopes the WHO and the USCDC will continue accompanying the country in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, he said./.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)