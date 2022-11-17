At the opening of the event. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 3rd Vietnam International Supporting Industry and Manufacturing Exhibition (VIMEXPO 2022) is underway in Hanoi.



Opened on November 16, the three-day exhibition features nearly 300 booths by more than 200 domestic and international enterprises.



At the expo, companies will introduce products in automobile manufacturing and assembling, hi-tech industry, electronics and related industries.

In the context that the Government together with the business community are making efforts to promote economic recovery in line with safe and flexible adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic, VIMEXPO 2022 will be an important event, acting as a bridge between Vietnamese and foreign businesses, Deputy Director General of the Industrial Economy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Pham Tuan Anh said at the opening ceremony of the event.



It offers opportunities for experience sharing among agencies, organisations, associations, industries and businesses operating in the field of supporting industries and manufacturing, helping enterprises promote their products and technology, he said.



Thomas Jacob, International Finance Corporation (IFC) country manager for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, said that assisting manufacturing enterprises and supporting industries to shift from low-cost production to higher value segment production and increased access to digital technology will help boost production efficiency and enhance connectivity with foreign businesses and global value chains, thus, improving the competitiveness of local businesses./.