A "For peace and friendship among nations" insignia, the noblest award of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), was conferred upon Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno in recognition of her contributions to promoting solidarity and friendship, and mutual understanding between the countries' people, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25.

A conference was held in Seoul on August 24 for 39 consultants and representatives of community groups in provinces and cities in the Republic of Korea (RoK) to update them with guidelines and policies of Vietnam and the RoK regarding rights and interest of Vietnamese labourers in the RoK.

An art programme took place at the Hanoi Opera House on August 24 evening in celebration of the Vu Lan festival – a Buddhist tradition and a cultural activity aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents, and those who died for the peace of life.

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and the Korea Federation of Textile Industries (KOFOTI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation, KOFOTI announced on August 24.