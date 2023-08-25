Int'l conference spotlights Vietnam-Canada relations
An international conference, titled “50-year Relationship of Vietnam-Canada: Look Back and Forward”, took place in Hanoi on August 25.
The conference enables participants to discuss the diplomatic relations’ progress in the past five decades from 1973 to 2023. (Photo: VIAS)Hanoi (VNA) – An international conference, titled “50-year Relationship of Vietnam-Canada: Look Back and Forward”, took place in Hanoi on August 25.
Co-organised by the Vietnam Institute of Americas Studies (VIAS) and the Canadian Embassy, it enabled participants to discuss the diplomatic relations’ progress in the past five decades from 1973 to 2023. They analysed the current regional context and international institutions of which both countries are members in order to find common ground, opportunities, and platforms serving the advancement of the ties in the time to come.
Delegates highlighted a need for the sides to further capitalise on the potential of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as well as their economic and education cooperation and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
In his opening remarks, Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh, Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), stressed that the friendly relations between Vietnam and Canada have been developing robustly, earning many accomplishments in all spheres, particularly politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, defence, security, education, and development cooperation.
VIAS Director Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Xuan Trung attributed those achievements to a strong foundation of past cooperation and the Canadian people’s support for their Vietnamese peers.
He said the two countries share common views in many areas such as maintaining peace, stability, and international security; respecting international law; supporting multilateralism; upholding human rights and equality; and contributing to sustainable development and international humanitarian activities. They also share the desire for a peaceful and stable environment in the Asia-Pacific region.
In addition, the community of over 240,000 Vietnamese people in Canada serves as a crucial bridge for people-to-people exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries, especially in such areas as innovation, green technology, digital technology, and human resources training./.