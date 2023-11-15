Int’l industrial machinery, equipment, technology expo kicks off in HCM City
A booth at the expo. (Photo: tphcm.dangcongsan.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Ho Chi Minh City (VINAMAC EXPO 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7 on November 15.
This year, the exhibition features nearly 1,000 booths by 750 companies from 15 countries and territories, including India, Germany, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Russia, Malaysia and China.
On display are industrial machinery and equipment, products in the fields of control and automation, welding, cutting and metal processing technology, as well as metallurgy, steel pipes, iron and steel, and rubber – plastic products.
Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said that a highlight of VINAMAC EXPO 2023 is the design of its exhibition area as a “common house” providing a venue for domestic and foreign firms to explore each other’s demands and share information on Vietnam’s industrial sector.
During the event, support policies for industrial development and the optimising of opportunities for the business community will be introduced, she said.
The official said that this year, HCM City will introduce its key products in the fields of mechanical engineering - automation, rubber - plastics, and food processing.
Within the framework of the exhibition, which will run until November 17, the organising committee will hold a number of conferences and trade exchange activities for participating businesses and visitors./.