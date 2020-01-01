Politics Coordination needed to ensure national interests, security: Minister The Government, National Assembly, ministries and localities should focus on implementing the national security strategy in 2020 and strengthen coordination to ensure national interests and security in all fields, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam said at the government-to-locality teleconference on December 31.

Politics Vietnam ready for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020: ambassador The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN has completed all preparations for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, a diplomat has said.

Politics Important laws to take effect in January The 2018 Law on Animal Husbandry, the 2018 Law on Cultivation, the 2019 revised law on management and use of weapons, explosives and support tools, and the 2019 Law on Public Investment will start taking effect in January 2020.

Politics Lao PM to visit Vietnam soon Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.