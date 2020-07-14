Business EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Business Prices of oil, petrol unchanged in latest adjustment Prices of bio-fuel E5RON92, RON95-III, diesel 0.05S, and FO 180CST 3.5S were left unchanged in the latest regular adjustment of prices on July 13.

Business MoIT considers common retail power price The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said Deputy Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

Business Foreign funds eye retail market With a scale of nearly 180 billion USD and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.