Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2020 national promotion month to begin from July 1 A national promotion month entitled ‘Vietnam Grand Sale 2020’ will be held from July 1 to 31 by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a bid to stimulate domestic consumption.

Business Deputy Finance Minister suggests speeding up public capital disbursement There remains difficulties in the disbursement of public investment capital between now and the year-end due to COVID-19, said Deputy Finance Minister Tran Xuan Ha during a teleconference on June 25.

Business Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI It is critical for Vietnam to focus on removing inconsistencies and overlaps in business regulations to create a favourable climate for enterprises, attendees heard at a conference held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hanoi on June 24.

Business Vinamilk wins FMCG brand owner for 8th consecutive year Vietnamese dairy producer Vinamilk has been chosen as the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in four key cities for the 8th consecutive year.