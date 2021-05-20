Investment in export EPZs, IZs in HCM City up nearly 23 percent
Export processing and industrial zones in HCM City have attracted 236.1 million USD in investment so far this year, including new and additional capital, an increase of 22.87 percent year-on-year.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) totalled over 125 million USD, double year-on-year, with three new projects and four adding capital, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza).
Of domestically-invested projects, 13 were new while six added capital.
For-lease warehouse construction attracted the most funding, accounting for 68.83 percent of the total, followed by pharmaceutical products, software, and food.
Hepza head Hua Quoc Hung said that as Vietnam and HCM City in particular have contained the COVID-19 pandemic, more domestic and foreign investment has come.
The municipal People’s Committee and Hepza have adopted solutions to help investors overcome the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the impact of the global economic uncertainties, he added.
He also, however, pointed to challenges regarding the narrowing land fund, investment structure, environmental pollution, and technical and social infrastructure.
Given this, Hepza will step up solutions to increase the land fund and work to improve investment quality, focusing on sectors with high scientific-technological content and added value, particularly mechanics, he said./.