Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Surinamese FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname Pham Thi Kim Hoa has presented a copy of her credentials to Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert R. Ramdin during a recent virtual ceremony.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh’s birth anniversary celebrated in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France and Montreuil’s administration and people paid floral tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Montreau Park on May 19 (local time) to mark his 131st birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).

Politics PM attends Future of Asia international conference Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is set to deliver a speech at the 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia, which opened in Tokyo on May 20.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand look to raise trade to 25 bln USD Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai agreed to implement measures to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD soon during their phone talks on May 19.