Vietnam, Russia promote AI cooperation
The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg on April 28 organised a teleconference on cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in artificial intelligence (AI).
This is the first online conference between the two countries in the field which is developing rapidly and holding both development potential and challenges.
It received the support from the Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA), Russoft – an association of software developing companies in Russia, the Technological Sovereignty Exports Association, and the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Russia.
Deputy Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Vyacheslav Kalganov said that the theme of this teleconference is a topical issue because the current technology development makes the demand for control and automation systems increase.
Experts and speakers exchanged views on the high technology situations in the two countries as well as potential cooperative fields.
They highlighted priorities for cooperation between the two countries in information technology and digital transformation and made interactive proposals in the AI field./.