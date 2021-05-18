Business US importers interested in made-in-Vietnam furniture The US-based Furniture Today website on May 17 ran an article on Vietnam’s overtaking China in furniture shipments to the United States for the first time ever in 2020.

Business New terminal proposed for Dong Hoi Airport The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed a new passenger terminal be built for Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh, as the existing facility is already overloaded.

Business Efforts underway to export 100 tonnes of lychees to Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has worked with local farm produce importers to sell some 100 tonnes of Vietnamese “thieu” lychees in southern and western states.

Business Proptech firms catch the eye of foreign investors Vietnamese property technology (proptech) firms are attracting the attention of both foreign and domestic investors keen to grab a larger share of the country’s 500-million-USD market.