Business Reference exchange rates up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND per USD on May 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam receives over 17 billion USD in remittances Vietnamese abroad sent home 17.2 billion USD worth of remittances in 2020, making Vietnam the third-largest remittance recipient in the East Asia and Pacific region.

Business MoU inked for enhanced capacity of support industry firms Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Industry Agency on May 17 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their cooperation project to improve the capacity of domestic enterprises operating in supporting industries and strengthen their linkages with automobile assemblers.

Business Bac Kan launches OCOP e-commerce floor Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan signed a deal with the Kim Nam Group on May 17 to launch the backanmarket.vn e-commerce floor, to boost the sustainable consumption of local One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods.